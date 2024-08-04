Stellenbosch are showing they will be a difficult side to beat again this season following their impressive 3-1 victory over TS Galaxy in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.
The win saw them join Orlando Pirates, who beat SuperSport United in the first quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The other quarterfinal between Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City will be played this coming weekend.
Stellies, who finished third last season in the Betway Premiership and won the Carling Knockout title, have shown their intentions to be a tough side again this season as they were excellent against Galaxy yesterday.
Goals by Jayden Adams, Andre de Jong and Fawaaz Basadien were enough to send them through to the semifinals.
Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the only goal for The Rockets. The match was a repeat of last season's Carling Knockout final where Stellies won on penalties in December.
Stellies join Bucs in MTN8 semis
Barker's side come from behind to show Galaxy stars
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch are showing they will be a difficult side to beat again this season following their impressive 3-1 victory over TS Galaxy in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.
The win saw them join Orlando Pirates, who beat SuperSport United in the first quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The other quarterfinal between Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City will be played this coming weekend.
Stellies, who finished third last season in the Betway Premiership and won the Carling Knockout title, have shown their intentions to be a tough side again this season as they were excellent against Galaxy yesterday.
Goals by Jayden Adams, Andre de Jong and Fawaaz Basadien were enough to send them through to the semifinals.
Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the only goal for The Rockets. The match was a repeat of last season's Carling Knockout final where Stellies won on penalties in December.
Vincent Pule looking forward to taking on Pirates in MTN8 opener
The home side were dominant earlier on and had few decent chances to break the deadlock, but failed to hit the target. They were made to rue those missed chances as Galaxy broke the deadlock in the 18th minute in their first attempt through Sebelebele's shot outside the area.
But Stellies didn't get long to find the equaliser through Jayden Adams in the 25 minutes to make it 1-1 with a flicked effort in the box after a cross by Devine Titus.
Steve Barker's side continued with their dominance as they looked to take a lead and had their tails up going forward.
And their pressure finally paid off when De Jong gave Stellies a lead five minutes before the interval when he headed home from a Basadien in-swinging corner.
Stellies continued where they left off in the second half and increased their lead three minutes before the hour mark when Basadien made it 3-1 with a shot inside the box to give his side victory.
Galaxy were reduced to 10-man when Macbeth Mahlangu was shown a second yellow card late in the second half.
Pirates players plan to raise the bar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos