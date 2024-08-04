“We played four games in a rhythm we are not used to — the opponents we played against were also at the beginning of their preseason but the quality was good.
Riveiro pointed out the continuity at Pirates will put them in good stead for the coming season.
“If you look carefully, this is the starting XI that played the Nedbank Cup final [where Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in early June], with Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the field and not Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
Jose Riveiro praises job done by Orlando Pirates’ conditioning team
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United played their absorbing MTN8 quarterfinal clash at a high tempo for 120 minutes, an interesting development given it was the first competitive match of the 2024-25 season.
The Buccaneers won 3-1 at a noisy, exuberant Orlando Stadium to book a place in the semifinals and stay on course to defend their crown as Monnapule Saleng's (92nd minute) and Evidence Makgopa's (107th) goals in extra time sealed their victory.
This was after they could not be separated after 90 minutes after goals by Bucs' Olisa Ndah (44th) and United's Vincent Pule (49th), who chose not to celebrate after he scored against his former team.
“We have a high-level strength and conditioning department. When we were [on preseason camp] in Spain we had a lot of time work with the guys,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro pointed out the continuity at Pirates will put them in good stead for the coming season.
“If you look carefully, this is the starting XI that played the Nedbank Cup final [where Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in early June], with Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the field and not Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
“There is a continuation of what we were doing. The 20 players we took to that final are still in the group. There are some recruitments, some people who are new in the team and they are helping us a lot already.
“At the same time there are a lot of concepts that are working well because we are in our third season together — it is two years and one month together. There are things you can recognise [where you see] playing is playing.
“But the new players are also quality and they are extremely motivated. They want to make an impact in the team and very soon they will have an opportunity.”
Vincent Pule looking forward to taking on Pirates in MTN8 opener
Riveiro said he was disappointed United dominated his team in the opening exchanges.
“I didn’t like the way we started the game. We could have been out of the semifinal early if we were not a bit lucky, like we were in the first 10 to 15 minutes. We need to analyse what happened in that moment.
“I am never happy when we concede goals and we conceded from a situation we should have avoided and finished the game in 90 minutes. But at this stage of the season, nobody is at their best and we are not an exception — it is a learning process that never stops.”
