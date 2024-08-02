Soccer

Phewa unfazed by Downs' decision to loan him again

Midfielder has never seen action in Chloorkop

02 August 2024 - 12:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
New signing Luvuyo Phewa with AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu and Pablo Franco, coach of AmaZulu FC during the AmaZulu 2024/25 Season Launch Event at AmaZulu Fan Experience Store in Durban.
Image: BackpagePix

Highly-rated AmaZulu attacking midfielder Luvuyo Phewa, who’s joined the club on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has taken the Brazilians’ decision to ship him out on loan again on the chin.

Phewa has never played for Sundowns since joining them from the now defunct Real Kings in September 2020. The 24-year ex SA youth international has spent the last three years on loan at Chippa United, University of Pretoria and Cape Town Spurs.

“I just have to accept what’s happening without complaining. I have come here to play, that’s all. I am hoping to perform and return to my best form this season,” Phewa said when he was unveiled by AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Usuthu also announced Amandla Mobile as their headline sponsor to replace long-standing partner Spar early this week.

I just have to accept what’s happening without complaining. I have come here to play, that’s all
Luvuyo Phewa, AmaZulu attacking midfielder

Phewa, who hails from Durban, cherishes the opportunity to play in his hometown again, albeit he emphasises that will not make him rest on his laurels at all. Phewa is confident he’ll be back to full fitness before the league starts next month as he is still recovering from a groin injury.

“It’s good to be back at home but that doesn’t mean I will relax because I am now back in Durban. I have been in the game for quite a few years and I still want to grow. Being back doesn’t put me under any pressure at all. I will try my best to be disciplined and go about my business of playing football for the clubs,“ Phewa said.

“I still have to be fit because at Spurs I got injured and I am doing my rehab right now, so I won’t rush myself to play but I think I will be fit when the league starts.”

Meanwhile, AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu revealed Amandla Mobile’s sponsorship was more financially rewarding than that of Spar, even though he insisted they opted to keep the figures confidential.

“I can assure you that it’s significantly better than what we were getting from Spar and when they said they wanted to keep it confidential it’s because we also want to see how long they will stay,” Zungu said without revealing the length of the deal.

