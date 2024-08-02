Mntambo backs Mokwana's move to Esperance

"I see Elias succeed wherever he goes. When he arrived here on the first day, I was surprised by the talent he had.
With Elias Mokwana on the verge of joining Tunisian giants Esperance, Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo sees no reason why the player will not succeed in North Africa.
Mokwana, who joined Sekhukhune in 2022 and went on to become one of the key players for the club, has already arrived in Tunisia where he is expected to sign with Esperance.
Mntambo feels Mokwana has all the capabilities to succeed at Esperance following his impressive display during his stay at Babina Noko.
"Look, Elias has been our star player, we cannot shy away from that. He has done extremely well for himself getting a national call-up with Bafana in the qualifiers," Mntambo said.
"I think he has earned his move. He has done extremely well, but like I said... we always have quality. We have depth in the squad and it is not only Elias.
"We've lost Kamohelo Mokotjo to our rivals, who are going to play against Cape Town City. But that's not a problem because we still have the bulk of the players that have been here last season.
"I see Elias succeed wherever he goes. When he arrived here on the first day, I was surprised by the talent he had.
"Even though he was our star player, he remained a youngster within the club. He listened to the seniors and coaches. He didn't become big headed."
Mntambo, 35, also feels the team has assembled a strong squad to challenge for titles in the new season.
Sekhukhune will kick-start their MTN8 quarterfinal against Cape Town City on August 10 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
"Our team has always been a mixture of experienced and young players. The young players that have come in are always there to impress," he said.
"They want to learn and they want to make their mark in the PSL, and with us senior players it is our responsibility to bring them in, help them settle as quickly as possible.
"And with the team that we have, I think we have quite a good solid team ready to kick off the season and hopefully challenge for honours."
