It's easy to adapt under new coaches – Zwane

Image: Lefty Shivambu
Having worked with coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela before at Mamelodi Sundowns, captain Themba Zwane has revealed that nothing has changed in the team.
Mngqithi is now in charge and is assisted by Romain Folz, while Komphela is the senior coach after the departure of Rulani Mokwena last month.
Zwane said it was easy to adapt under the guidance of Mngqithi and Komphela as they know what to expect and made it easier for them.
“Working with coach Steve and Manqoba is always good because we worked with them before and we know what to expect,” Zwane said.
“And coach Manqoba has been around for a long time, so we know the kind of coach he is and what he expects from us. We are positive about this new season, and for coach Rulani [Mokwena] what I can say is I wish him all the best in his new challenge.
“For me, it was easy to adapt because we know what he expects from us and the changes are not that much.
“We feel like there is continuity as much as we feel like we are edging something that will help us to win all the games we are going to play and try to improve the team.”
The 34-year-old, who signed a one-year extension with Masandawana recently, said he plans to retire at the club.
It is unclear if this would be Zwane's last contract with the Brazilians. He joined Sundowns in 2011 and went on to win everything.
“For me, I am happy because I aim to finish my career at Sundowns and finish on a high note,” he said.
“I have another opportunity to work hard and contribute to the team. We still want to win all the trophies that we are competing for and I feel like the mood is fine ... and the brotherhood.”
Meanwhile, Sundowns will start their MTN8 campaign against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 11, and Zwane said it is important they go all the way and win this competition to set the tone for the season.
“We always start slow during this tournament. But this season, we want to start on a high and try to fight and win the trophy knowing for sure that it is not going to be easy.
“But we have prepared well for this game [against Polokwane].”
