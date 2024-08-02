Mkhize, who will be turning 36 in two weeks' time, was voted as City’s Player of the Season last term after missing just three of the side’s 30 league games as they finished fifth.
The lad from KwaXimba in Cato Ridge, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, reflected on being crowned as the side’s best player of the 2023/24 campaign, also feeling a few of his teammates were also deserving to win it.
“It was a proud moment for me to win that accolade. I am forever grateful to this club for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent. I must also thank my teammates because without them I wouldn’t have won it. I also think there were a few guys who deserved it besides me...[Keanu] Cupido had a top, top season.
“I really felt he could have easily won. I wouldn’t have complained if it also went to [Lorenzo] Gordinho or [Darwin] Gonzalez because they also had good seasons in their own rights.”
In the MTN8 quarterfinals, City will face Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 10.
Experienced players to boost City's title hopes
These guys have won cups before – Mkhize
Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize believes the arrival of experienced players like Fortune Makaringe, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Haashim Domingo among others will boost them in their bid to fight for the league title this season.
“The arrival of guys like Makaringe, Mokotjo, Domingo and others will make everyone’s job easy. I really believe we will have a top season with them on board. Now I think we will be among the top teams challenging for the league title and other honours,” Mkhize told Sowetan on the sidelines of the MTN8 launch at SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Wednesday.
“These guys have won cups before, so they will also instil that winning mentality in the team. I am quite happy because as much as we’ve got a number of good youngsters, we still needed experience.
"Remember, experienced players don’t only play on the field but they also play by guiding the youngsters off the field. I really thank the chairman [John Comitis] and the coach [Eric Tinkler] for these signings because they will stabilise the team as well.”
