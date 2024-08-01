Why Hyballa took the Sekhukhune challenge

Soccer

New Sekhukhune United coach Peter Hyballa has revealed that his little knowledge about SA football has made his job easier to adapt in the PSL.

Hyballa was appointed as Babina Noko coach in June after the club parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema.

The 48-year-old has been tasked with maintaining the club's spot in the top four and being competitive in the CAF Confederation Cup and domestic competitions.

"Four weeks here and I like it because I have known Africa for many years. I was in Namibia where I was involved in football for kids but it was 20 years ago," Hyballa told the media during the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg yesterday.

"While I was in Europe, I got a call from Sekhukhune and it's a little bit different [from Europe] but the gap is not so big. I like the team, I must say they work very hard. We are training twice [a day]."

"I hope we can start [league matches] next week because I'm not a friendly match supporter."

The German mentor's last job was as head coach of NAC Breda in the Netherlands' second tier. He revealed there were offers in Europe for his services, albeit from unnamed teams, but opted for Sekhukhune to experience different challenges.

"I didn't have a job in Europe and I also had talks with other clubs there. I like competition and I like challenges," he said.

And I like South Africa ... in the last 15 months, I was in Stellenbosch, and I've been to Cape Town before. So, I like this country and I'm an Africa supporter... also, the SA league is one of the best
New Sekhukhune United coach Peter Hyballa

Hyballa is satisfied with the squad Sekhukhune assembled ahead of the new season, and believes they will have a good campaign.

"We have a very good squad. We have experienced players. We have good, young ambitious players, we've a good mix. We have a good team.

"Now my job is to get results and play attractive football. I like counter-pressing and I was for 15 years the U-19 coach for [Bundesliga team] Dortmund, and Jürgen Klopp was the first-team coach who inspired me a lot."   

