Riveiro predicts SuperSport to test Pirates' resolve

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is of the view that the club's prestige is what stacks up expectations rather than their achievements of the previous campaign, where they finished second in the league and bagged the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.
“I am coaching Orlando Pirates, the expectations must be higher every season not because of what we won last season but because of who we are. We have to fight for every opportunity to win a trophy,'' Riveiro said on the sidelines of the MTN8 launch at SABC Studios in Auckland Park yesterday, where the league also announced the competition's prize money had been increased from R8m to R10m.
Pirates' bid to retain their MTN8 title will start against SuperSport United in the quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Failing to beat them twice in the league last season has made Riveiro to deem Gavin Hunt's a “very tough opponent”.
“SuperSport are a very tough opponent, it's a fact. We played them twice last season and we couldn't beat them...we lost in Polokwane and managed to get a point in Orlando in the last game of the season, so we know it's going to be a difficult game but at the same time we know where we want to go,'' the coach said.
Nevertheless, the Spaniard asserted they were in a great position to start their campaign on a high by outshining SuperSport for a place in the Wafa-Wafa last four. Riveiro seemed to be crediting their two-week preseason camp in Spain for the state he says they are currently in as far as the preparations are concerned, albeit he insisted they were not at their best yet.
“I think we are in a good space, trying to find the best way to start the season well by going to the MTN8 semifinals by overcoming SuperSport,'' Riveiro said.
“It was a short preseason, full of games and tough preparations. We had the opportunity to travel for two weeks, where we got a proper impression of where the team is right now. So, we are good to go.
“Obviously, at this stage of the season, nobody is in his prime, nobody is in his best...we're just starting but at the same time the competition is forcing us to start competing at our best level.''
