Meanwhile, Mngqithi also revealed what people can expect from new Brazilian striker Arthur Sales. The 22-year-old joined Sundowns from Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK recently.
“Yes, he is tall but not extremely tall like what everybody makes him look like. What I like more is that he is quick and has game-action speed,” he said.
“But sometimes it is not about motoric speed, it is about intellectual speed and I like that. He sees things earlier and anticipates possibilities earlier and gets into positions at the right moments because he is a little bit faster in thinking and seeing things.
“Very good first touch, aerially strong like a Mame Niang type of a level. For me, he is a complete striker that you would want to have. A striker that will be strong on the ball.
“Not the strongest, but tactically very good.”
Mngqithi not concerned about Downs coaching title
Coach backs new Brazilian striker Arthur to excel
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
With his position at Mamelodi Sundowns not yet clarified, coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists he is not concerned by job titles.
Sundowns are yet to give an update on the head coach position after they parted ways with Rulani Mokwena before they started their preseason.
Mngqithi is currently leading the team, with Romain Folz as his assistant, while Steve Komphela is a senior coach.
Mngqithi, 53, said he is also in the dark but he is not obsessed with job occupations as the most important thing is to lead well.
“I don't know, but I can advise you [media] to say coach Manqoba, we must move away from these obsessions of positions,” Mngqithi explained to the media when asked to clarify his position at the club during the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg yesterday.
“This is killing our country in many ways. Positions are not the most important thing. In my opinion, a position is the lowest point of leadership.
“What is more important is the level of influence in everything we do. And I'm never a fan of positions and I'm never disturbed when I see this because in our country, we have different positions and names.
“Maybe tomorrow I will get a new position, but positions usually for me [it is nothing], the work has not started.
“According to some writers they say 'the first thing you have to worry about as a leader is the permission. Do you get permission to lead from those who lead?"
Meanwhile, Mngqithi also revealed what people can expect from new Brazilian striker Arthur Sales. The 22-year-old joined Sundowns from Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK recently.
“Yes, he is tall but not extremely tall like what everybody makes him look like. What I like more is that he is quick and has game-action speed,” he said.
“But sometimes it is not about motoric speed, it is about intellectual speed and I like that. He sees things earlier and anticipates possibilities earlier and gets into positions at the right moments because he is a little bit faster in thinking and seeing things.
“Very good first touch, aerially strong like a Mame Niang type of a level. For me, he is a complete striker that you would want to have. A striker that will be strong on the ball.
“Not the strongest, but tactically very good.”
