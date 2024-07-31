Pule ready to get back to winning ways with Hunt

Having worked with Gavin Hunt before at Bidvest Wits, new SuperSport United midfielder Vincent Pule is optimistic that the coach will get the best out of him again.
Pule joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori as a free agent after parting ways with Orlando Pirates, where he spent six seasons.
In the last few seasons, he struggled with injuries and that resulted in him losing his place in the starting line-up at the Buccaneers. But after reuniting with Hunt, where he signed a one-year deal, the attacking midfielder said Hunt would help him get his confidence back.
“I’m very excited to be here. I met a couple of familiar faces and I’m looking forward to the new season,” Pule told the media yesterday after the club launched their new sleeve sponsor ACDC in Randburg.
“I’ve worked with coach Gavin before and that will help me here. I understand him as a person, as a father, and he has that mentality that I like – of winning trophies and competing to win every game. I think he is going to help me a lot in getting my confidence back.”
Pule also feels he has overcome his injury setback and wants to help Matsatsantsa win one or two trophies in the new season. “It’s going to be an exciting season and we are looking forward to competing in every competition. I hope we win a trophy or two,” he said.
“I’ve struggled a lot with injuries; since I have been here, I have been training every day like a 20-year-old. Coach Gavin works hard, he is a person that likes to win at all costs. I think as players it is very important to get into that mentality to say: ‘We are going to compete for everything and that’s what we are going to do this season’.”
Pule’s first match for SuperSport will be against his former team Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm), and he insists his focus is to help his new side win the game.
“It’s very important to focus as a team. The coach always tells us to focus as a team and not as individuals. This coming game is going to be exciting, and I think we are ready as a team. We are ready to compete and win the game. It’s football, you just have to focus on where you are.”
Pule ready to get back to winning ways with Hunt
New SuperSport signing faces former club Bucs in first match
Image: supplied
