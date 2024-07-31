“I don't like to talk but from time to time I talk when I don't like something. I voice out my concern to say, 'no guys, this isn't the way things should be done', so I will also step up and try to guide the young ones to make sure the team continues to do well.”
Monyane, 24, also agreed that seeing these senior players leave wasn't nice, albeit he stressed that they understand that in football people come and go. The Pirates fullback insisted that they should not dwell on the past, making an example that when he arrived at the club Happy Jele, his mentor, was the skipper but he had to adjust to the transition of incumbent skipper Innocent Maela taking over when Jele had to leave.
“It [losing senior players] is not a good feeling but in football when one leaves, one needs to step up. When I came here, the captain of the ship was Happy Jele, one of my mentors, I still look up to him, he still calls me.
"Today, Innocent Maela is the captain, a very good person and a good leader as well, so that shows that football people come and go. We should not dwell too much on the past,'' Monyane said.
The Sea Robbers will begin their MTN8 title defence bid by hosting SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Makhaula tips Ndah, Hotto to take over seniors mettle at Bucs
Midfielder reckons high-profile departures won't unsettle Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As Orlando Pirates let go of a few senior players such as Kermit Erasmus, Thabang Monare, Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, one would argue that their dressing room will somewhat lack big personalities going forward.
However, the side's duo of Makhehleni Makhaula and Thabiso Monyane have suggested that the departure of these tried and tested players won't really affect the side, though they agreed that it was not nice seeing them leave. Makhaula has tipped himself, alongside the likes of Olisah Ndah, Deon Hotto, Miguel Timm and even Patrick Maswanganyi to step up and show leadership.
“Losing players like Kermit really got us down because we looked up to them because of the things they have done for Pirates...we learnt from them. However, we have people like Timm, Ndah and even Patrick who can talk and motivate others, so we've got the guys...it's just that they are not as old as those who left,” said the 34-year-old Makhaula.
