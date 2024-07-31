Soccer

Ighodaro queries another loan spell by Downs

Striker, now at AmaZulu, would have preferred to fight for his place

31 July 2024 - 13:53
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Etiosa Ighodaro
Image: Darren Stewart

New AmaZulu striker Etiosa “Godspower” Ighodaro, who's on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has disclosed that the decision to join Usuthu was hard and made no sense for him, though he has since embraced it.

Ighodaro has never played for Sundowns since he joined them from his native Abuja College in 2021. The highly-rated 23-year-old striker spent the last three seasons on loan at University of Pretoria, Chippa United and SuperSport United, meaning Usuthu are the fourth side he has been loaned to by the Brazilians.

“This decision to come here [at AmaZulu] was a very, very tough one. It wasn’t making any sense. [However] it is what it is...I just have to soldier on. I feel like this [being loaned out now and then] is also toughening me up," Ighodaro said.

“I have to prove myself all over again. I feel like at this point, it’s not something that I take badly. I am not scared of challenges, so I am looking forward to working very hard here. AmaZulu are a very good team, so I am looking forward to imparting my own skills and abilities.”

The Nigerian striker said Sundowns swayed him to go to Usuthu on loan, revealing he was sitting on offers from abroad. He is confident he can crack it at any club, including Sundowns, saying he would love to play for them although he knows that's not up to him.

“The reason for this loan is something that they [Sundowns] were able to convince me [on]. For instance, its always full there [at Sundowns]. At the end of this season, we will see what happens because I have offers outside,” said Ighodaro.

“I know I can work at any club. I believe in myself. I don’t think it’s performance that has made me not stay at Sundowns...it's something else. They [Sundowns] have their own plans. I’d love to play for Sundowns but it’s not in my power...it’s not my call. I will keep trying to play elsewhere, to have minutes.”

Ighodaro’s Sundowns contract lapses in June next year.

