Marumo Gallants have appointed Dan "Dance" Malesela as their new coach to replace Dylan Kerr, who unceremoniously stepped down on Monday because he didn't agree with the club's co-coaching arrangement.
Earlier on Tuesday, SowetanLIVE had reported that Kerr had left Marumo barely three weeks into what was going to be his third stint at the club. A few hours after reports of Kerr's departure, Marumo released a statement to confirm Malesela as their new tactician, revealing Kerr rejected the co-coaching format, among other factors that led to his exit ahead of the start of the season.
"Marumo Gallants announce the appointment of Dan Malesela as the club's new head coach. The appointment comes as part of Gallants' efforts to strengthen the technical team and address delays in finalising the squad for the upcoming season,'' Marumo's statement read on Tuesday afternoon.
"Meanwhile, following disagreements with the management team regarding the co-coaching structure and other management processes, coach Kerr has resigned with immediate effect."
Malesela, who's been trending for questionioning Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to rope in Romain Folz as their new assistant coach, before admitting that he'd accept a similar gig at the Tshwane giants, had two spells at Bahlabane Ba Ntwa as a coach before, meaning he's going for his third stint, just as Kerr was destined to.
Dance's first stint at Marumo was between November 2021 and June 22, returning for his second from September 2022 until January 2023.
Gallants are back in the Premiership, after purchasing the status of Moroka Swallows. They will be playing their home matches in the Free State.
Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami, who was on the books of Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy last season, is Marumo's only confirmed new recruit thus far.
Third time lucky as Dance joins Marumo as head coach
Malesela replaces Englishman Kerr who quit weeks after his appointment
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
