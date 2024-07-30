“The broadcast element is very important and that is the essence of VAR. If you don't have a broadcaster, you won't have VAR. So, we have to look across all of the matches and speak to the broadcaster and make sure there is adequate coverage of every element of the match.
“And finally, we have to settle on the budget. It is also going to cost money and we have to agree on the budget.”
Asked if the broadcaster is the only outstanding issue, Jordaan emphasised the cost of implementing VAR is also a challenge to them.
“If the broadcaster agrees then we have to look at the budget because the PSL (Betway Premiership) plays over 200 matches a year. And if it cost R70,000 a match for VAR, you can do the calculations,” he said.
“We have to secure the funding because once we introduce VAR, it must work and it must work well.”
The new season will start this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinals, while the league will officially kick off in September 14.
Orlando Pirates will host SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium at 6pm, while on Sunday, Stellenbosch will welcome TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium at 3pm.
Meanwhile, the Kay Motsepe Schools national football will take place from September 23 to 28, while netball finals will start from August 15 to 17.
More finger-pointing over possible VAR in PSL
Now Jordaan says 'costly' system requires broadcast partner
Image: Lefty Shivambu
While the PSL is waiting for Safa to make a call regarding the implementation of video assistant referee (VAR), Danny Jordaan has revealed that they will have to secure funding to stage it.
Jordaan said VAR will cost them a lot of money and that the final issue now is the league's broadcast partner SuperSport, who must come to the party.
Last week during the announcement of Betway as the new title sponsor, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said they were ready to trial VAR in 2022, but added they are awaiting a "signal" from Safa.
“We have been working together [with the PSL] on this project. We have already had three meetings and the final issue is the broadcasters must be involved,” Jordaan told the media during the Kay Motsepe Schools Championship launch in Sandton yesterday.
Courtesy of Hot Sport
