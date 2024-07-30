Soccer

Kerr quits Gallants barely three weeks after joining the club

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 July 2024 - 14:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Dylan Kerr, former coach of Marino Gallants and Abram Sello, President of Marino Gallants FC during the Marino Gallants FC Press Conference at Hotel Sky earlier this month.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In a shocking turn of events, Dylan Kerr has stepped down as Marumo Gallants coach barely three weeks after joining the club for his third spell.

“Yes, coach Kerr resigned last night [Monday] because he was not happy with several decisions the club wanted to take... for instance, the club wanted to hire another European coach to work with him, like to be his co-coach. He was also not too pleased with the players the club wanted to sign,'' a source close to Kerr told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday.

When contacted for comment on Tuesday, Kerr only insisted, “I've got nothing to say just yet. Sorry, let me sort some things out.'' Gallants' spokesperson, Rufus Matsena, and the club's president Abram Sello weren't immediately reached for comments as they never answered their phones on Tuesday.

Gallants are back in the Premiership, courtesy of purchasing the status of Moroka Swallows. They will be playing their home matches in the Free State.

It was going to be Kerr's third stint at Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. The Englishman's last spell, in the 2022/23 term was somewhat dramatic as he struggled to secure a work permit until he left the club after they were relegated, despite a brilliant run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinals with Tanzanian giants Young Africans the ones eliminating them there.

Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami, who was on the books of Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy last season, is Marumo's only confirmed new recruit thus far.

