I'd be happy with job as assistant coach at Sundowns, says Dance

Dan Malesela has revealed he would accept to be an assistant coach at a club like Mamelodi Sundowns should that opportunity present itself, insisting he didn't question the appointment of Romain Folz because he wanted the job for himself.
Malesela, who has been without a job since he was unceremoniously removed from the hot seat by Baroka during the course of promotional play-offs last month, recently slammed Sundowns' appointment of Folz as their assistant coach, saying he doubted the move was good for SA football.
Now "Dance", as Malesela is affectionately known in football circles, hasn't hidden that he would work as Sundowns' assistant coach, should that chance come his way in future. Malesela also explained why he questioned Folz's arrival. Folz previously struggled as a head coach at Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.
"It would sound like I wanted the [Sundowns] job for myself when that's not really the case but Sundowns is a place I would go to,'' Malesela told journalists on the sidelines of coach Pitso Mosimane's event to celebrate his honorary decorate from the University of Johannesburg and his 60th birthday at FNB Stadium on Friday.
"With Folz's appointment, I was just raising my concerns because in SA assistant coaches don't have the final say, so why bring in a foreigner who won't have the final say? That's all I was worried about and I am worried about the succession rate of coaches we must have in the country...it looks like we are not worried about our own local coaches."
Malesela cemented his reputation as a highly rated coach when he helped TS Galaxy win the Nedbank Cup when they were still in the second tier in 2018, stunning Kaizer Chiefs. The former Chippa United tactician said he dreams about coaching a side with resources one day, bemoaning he hasn't experienced that in his coaching career.
"It's not like I haven't coached good clubs but I haven't coached clubs with resources...I haven't had that luxury. I haven't had an opportunity where I am able to point at a player and say, 'I want that player', and I get him...It has always been scrapping there and there,'' he said.
I'd be happy with job as assistant coach at Sundowns, says Dance
Image: Lefty Shivambu
