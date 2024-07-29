Yanga expose Chiefs' massive shortcomings

Kaizer Chiefs' heavy 0-4 defeat to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup friendly at a packed Free State Stadium yesterday was proof enough that new coach Nasreddine Nabi has a lot of work to do if they are to be competitive in the new season.
Nabi, who was in the dugout for the first time as Chiefs coach on SA soil, was forced to field 19-year-old prodigious winger Nkosana Mbuthu, who's the son of Chiefs legend Patrick Mbuthu, at left-back with new left-back Bongani Sam and experienced utility defender Edmilson Dove both out injured. Another option for that position, Happy Mashiane, was not part of the squad due to family commitments.
The first half was an evenly balanced affair with both teams making box entries in quick succession. However, Yanga proved more effective as they took the lead via Prince Dube, who pounced on a loose ball to beat Brandon Petersen after the Chiefs' defence ball-watched. Chiefs created a few half chances after conceding but their target man, Ranga Chivaviro, struggled to compose himself.
Clement Mzize used his blistering pace and physique to trouble the Chiefs' defence. Mzize's combination with Dube and Aziz Ki was just amazing. The Tanzanians headed into the halftime break leading 2-0 after Ki benefited from Mbuthu's mistake to slot home the second goal on the stroke of halftime.
Mbuthu, who had been having a decent game, lost possession facing his own goal and allowed Duke Abuya to pick the ball and set up Ki, who just used the outside of his boot to beat Petersen. Chiefs players and Nabi tried to encourage the youngster to keep going but it looked like his confidence had already taken a knock.
Dube would turn provider, teeing up Mzize for Yanga's third goal just four minutes before the hour mark. After conceding the third goal, Amakhosi looked more confused and lost concentration.
Samkelo Zwane's miscalculated back pass saw Chiefs leak the fourth goal of the afternoon with Ki finding the back of the net with a looped effort in the 63rd minute.
Nabi told TV interviewers afterwards that he had picked up some positives to build on before Amakhosi's first match in mid-September. “It's preseason game, and it is better to lose now,” the Chiefs coach said.
Yanga expose Chiefs' massive shortcomings
Huge drubbing shows Nabi has a lot to do
Image: Backpage Pix/Sydney Mahlangu
