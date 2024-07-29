Sekgotha grateful for the opportunity to play for Magesi

New Magesi player Kgaogelo Sekgotha is grateful for the opportunity he's been given by the club and plans to repay them by producing good performances.
The former Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch midfielder joined Magesi as a free agent after parting ways with Stellies last season.
Sekgotha, alongside Wonderboy Makhubu, Jacob Everson, Gift Motupa, Tshepo Kakora, Limbikani Mzava, Sello Motsepe, Maloisane Mokhele, Delano Abrahams, Menzi Ndwandwe and Lebogang Mabotja were unveiled as the club's new signings on Friday.
“Being at Magesi is a blessing for me, my family, my friends and my supporters who believe in me. I’m grateful to have this opportunity,” Sekgotha told the media.
“Thanks to the chairman and the coach for giving me this opportunity and all the members of the Magesi family.
“I got a call from my manager and said this is the right home for me and this is a place that I’m going to be and I was free that time and I’m here to be happy to be here.”
Sekgotha, 27, is also excited to have returned to Limpopo with Magesi and believes this will also help them as he looks to get back to his old form.
“That’s one of the most important things in my career. I feel like being home is always exciting. This is a place where I grew up,” he said.
“I have families and relatives that have seen me from a distance. Here I am, I’m here to show them what they have been missing and I’m happy to be home and I will make them happy.”
Sekgotha also opened up about his stay at Chiefs between 2021 and 2023 after he failed to live up to expectations.
“My stay at Chiefs was incredible. I was not getting enough game time but I believe that was the right time for me to be at that place.
“As a player, you can always fight. You can always do as much, but when it is time for you to be where you have to be then you have to appreciate and face a new journey as a person.
“Everything is a journey you have to overcome, and you learn. In football, you can never tell yourself where you will be at any time.”
Sekgotha grateful for the opportunity to play for Magesi
Player excited to be back home in Limpopo
Image: Magesi FC
