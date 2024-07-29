Motupa aims to reinvent himself at Magesi

"I was not frustrated because I learnt that from [Orlando] Pirates. When I was with Pirates, the same things happened and I knew that certain things were beyond my control," he said.
Gift Motupa wants to use the opportunity at Magesi to revive his career after joining them recently.
The striker was one of the new players unveiled by Magesi on Friday ahead of the new season and said he will repay the faith shown in him by the club by helping them achieve their targets.
"It has been good. I would like to thank the chairman [Solly Makhubela] and everybody at Magesi for this opportunity and everything has been good so far," Motupa told the media.
"We know each other and when the call came, it was easy to accept and it's home. Now what I must do is to appreciate the opportunity. That's the first thing.
"The second thing is to work harder to make sure that I'm back at that level of fitness so I can be able to play week in and week out without any challenge or any problems."
Motupa, 29, struggled for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns before parting ways with them in January. He then joined Baroka in the Motsepe Foundation Championship but left a few weeks later.
He insisted he was not frustrated by the lack of game time at Sundowns during his stay as knew what he was capable of.
Sekgotha grateful for the opportunity to play for Magesi
"I was not frustrated because I learnt that from [Orlando] Pirates. When I was with Pirates, the same things happened and I knew that certain things were beyond my control," he said.
"Let me control what I can, what I can't, let me leave it as it is. It is not because you are a bad player.
"At some stage at Sundowns, I got man of the match. At Bidvest Wits, player of the month. Then I came to the point that certain things are not about talent.
"There are things that you cannot control and are not for me."
Motupa is also excited to work with coach Clinton Larsen as he believes he will get the best out of him.
"It is good to work under him because of his experience. He has been there before me, he has done it at certain clubs.
"Obviously, I need to push more to work hard, but the talent is there – you can't take it away. If you are born scoring goals that's what I will do."
