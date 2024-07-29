The Amakhosi coach suggested the defeat was a blessing in disguise as a win would have created unnecessary hype when there are still a lot of things to fix ahead of the start of the season in September. As they are not involved in the MTN8, Chiefs will only begin their 2024/25 season by taking on Marumo Gallants at the same Toyota Stadium in the Betway Premiership on September 14.
“It's a friendly game and the result in a friendly game isn't that important. OK, I don't want a losing mentality because I am a winner and I have a winning mentality and winning character, I don't accept losing but imagine if we won today and people get crazy, saying 'Chiefs are back Nabi, Nabi' and when the league starts boom! [they start losing]. Today we observe some positive points,'' Nabi stated.
“It was the opportunity to evaluate the team and players individually. We'd also like to congratulate Yanga for an excellent performance, they helped us to have an accurate picture of the condition of our team. We learned and I am sure we will be able to improve going forward.''
Chiefs loss unpleasant, but a learning curve – coach Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs lost 4-0 to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admitted that their heavy defeat to his former side Young Africans was “very unpleasant” albeit he insisted the result didn't matter that much as it was just a preparatory game for the season ahead.
Yanga scored four unanswered goals to pip Chiefs to the Toyota Cup at a full Free State Stadium on Sunday. This friendly was Nabi's first game in charge of Amakhosi on South African soil since joining several weeks ago. Azizi Ki scored a brace, while Prince Dube and Clement Mzize were also on target for the Tanzanians.
“It's very unpleasant to lose, especially when we were playing at home but it was a friendly game and we didn't lose any points. We take it as a learning curve. It was the opportunity to learn the team, its weaknesses and strengths,'' Nabi said after the game.
