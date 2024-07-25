Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has defended critics around the sale of status in recent years in the league.
Teams with history such as Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Highlands Park and recently Moroka Swallows saw their status being sold with those teams no longer existing.
Speaking during the announcement of Betway as the league's new title sponsor on Wednesday, Khoza was quick to defend how the league has allowed teams to sell their status.
“All the time we try our best to maintain the history and the tradition of the club, but there are no takers,” Khoza explained to the media.
“Then we say to the sponsor, 'You are going to get a 16-team league, even going with a 15-team is an infringement. It can end up in termination. What must we do?
“It's a challenge we have, so that's why you make sure you know that we do best and what's available as a solution.
“Right now, we've got a very strict requirement for licensing. We just finalised a proposition that we are going to share with the board of governors.
“We know the requirements are called payables and other infringements. If you don't comply, you will end up losing your status.
“It's a drastic sanction but we cannot execute it now until the board of governors in November vote on it.”
Khoza defends PSL clubs' sale of status
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times
Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has defended critics around the sale of status in recent years in the league.
Teams with history such as Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Highlands Park and recently Moroka Swallows saw their status being sold with those teams no longer existing.
Speaking during the announcement of Betway as the league's new title sponsor on Wednesday, Khoza was quick to defend how the league has allowed teams to sell their status.
“All the time we try our best to maintain the history and the tradition of the club, but there are no takers,” Khoza explained to the media.
“Then we say to the sponsor, 'You are going to get a 16-team league, even going with a 15-team is an infringement. It can end up in termination. What must we do?
“It's a challenge we have, so that's why you make sure you know that we do best and what's available as a solution.
“Right now, we've got a very strict requirement for licensing. We just finalised a proposition that we are going to share with the board of governors.
“We know the requirements are called payables and other infringements. If you don't comply, you will end up losing your status.
“It's a drastic sanction but we cannot execute it now until the board of governors in November vote on it.”
Date set for start of PSL's new season
Khoza also defended the decision to announce Betway as the league title sponsor after they had previously opposed clubs being sponsored by betting companies.
In 2017, Cape Town City was denied having SportPesa as their shirt sponsor, while Swallows chairman David Mogashoa revealed that they were also denied being sponsored by a betting company.
“We are a country of grievances. And we don't tell the truth. I cannot talk about my teams,” he said.
“We have teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates who are sponsored by betting companies.
“Football is an industry of rules, if you find the rules and comply with the rules [you will be fine]. The SportPeta was an unfortunate experience because there was a moratorium on everybody and they went against the rules.
“And they decided to go against the rules, that is history now. I had several meetings with Hollywoodbets, I had meetings with sponsors that wanted to sponsor Swallows.
“We don't chase away anybody, Mr Mogashoa wrote a letter of apology in the media and he told the truth that he did not comply. We do things the right way, as the chairman of the league, it is our responsibility to assist our clubs to be sponsored.
“Any help that the club wants we give them the support.”
PSL awaits Safa's 'signal' on VAR
Downs pick up positives despite winless preseason
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos