Downs pick up positives despite winless preseason

Image: x
Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has highlighted what they are trying to achieve during their ongoing preseason tour in Austria, saying he was happy with the preparations so far.
The league champions have already played three matches during the tour, with two defeats against SV Sandhausen and Dynamo Kyiv,and a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Tuesday.
Masandawana will wrap their tour with a match against Al Arabi on Friday and Komphela said they were satisfied with their preparations. “In all practice matches or friendlies in preseason, there are two things you are looking at. You are looking at the performances and you are also looking at the results,” he told the club’s media department after their draw with Cardiff.
“From the results point of view, Mamelodi Sundowns would never have wished to draw a match. We are just a machine engineered to win. But there are a lot of pluses in this. Cardiff City will always give you problems in terms of their crosses and balls in the air. They will give you problems in a set place, you just have to be well set and well organised.
“One plus [for Cardiff] is that they were very physical, which then takes you to another level in terms of your physical preparations. Overall... in terms of our preparations and moving forward, what do you see? You will see a lot of baby steps towards what you wish to achieve.”
Sundowns will compete on all fronts in the new season, including the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout, MTN8, Nedbank Cup, CAF Champions League, African Football League (AFL) and the Fifa Club World Cup.
And Komphela emphasised their preparations were based on the number of competitions they would participate in and it was important they get it right in their preparations. “As we all know, we are going to have a long and difficult season with different competitions with different profiles,” he said.
“You are going to have international competitions in the AFL, which is continental. And then you go to the Club World Cup, which is international, and it gives you different dynamics. And then you have domestic competitions as well, including the league. So, preparations have to touch base in all those.
“I think so far so good, and also players who come from international duty are Bafana Bafana players who played throughout. They need to be taken care of to be integrated slowly because they are coming from a schedule where they have been playing and playing, not resting as such. But I think we are winning the battle and ultimately, we will achieve all those objectives.”
