Thabang Makubo (SuperSport United)
Arguably one of the smartest attacking midfielders of his generation, Makubo is expected to play a big role for Matsatsantsa, who've always believed in youth. The 19-year-old has already played two matches for the senior SuperSport side with both coming in the Confederation Cup last term. Makubo is known for his exceptional control of the ball, his physicality and his technical quality.
Ntlonelo Bomelo (Richards Bay)
'The Bomb' as Bomelo is affectionately nicknamed, impressively found the back of the net 15 times in the DDC last season, finishing third on the top-scorers' chart behind the players who had already been playing Premiership football in Thabang Mazibuko of SuperSport and Jody Ah-Shene of Cape Town City, who scored 17 and 16 goals respectively. The lanky 19-year-old striker plays as an old fashioned No.9 and his hold-up play sets him apart from his peers. Bay promoted him to the senior side in February, albeit he's yet to make his senior debut.
Thulani Mini (Stellenbosch)
Mini played a pivotal role in Stellenbosch clinching the DDC title, contributing with 11 goals as a winger. Given Stellies' firm belief in youngsters, Mini should get his chance in the impending campaign. The 22-year-old left-footed winger has already played one game in the top-flight, the Nedbank Cup round of 16 against Milford, where he played 11 minutes as Stellies won 6-1 in March. Mini is a quick and strong winger who's also capable of playing as a more central attacking midfielder or on either side.
We pick young lads to impress in new season
Nkota, Makubo among the heirs Mofokeng's throne
After a few youngsters such as 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates and 18-year-old Shandre Campbell, who's just earned a lucrative transfer from SuperSport United to Belgian giants Club Brugge, among others, lit up the PSL last season, we pick five starlets who could emulate them.
Mohau Nkota (Pirates)
Nkota has already shown flashes of brilliance during Pirates' recent preseason camp in Spain. As Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has always said that age is just a number to him, Mohau's talent and work rate should earn him a chance in the 2024/25 season.
The 19-year-old right-winger scored an impressive 11 goals in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) last season. Making the trip to Spain was an indication enough that Nkota features in Riveiro's plans, especially as Pirates will be involved in five competitions in the form of the league, the MTN8, the CAF Champions League, the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.
Manqoba Ozoemena (Kaizer Chiefs)
Answering to the sobriquet "Pelembe" due to his style of play that's similar to the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns winger Ellias Pelembe, Ozoemena was part of the Chiefs squad that went to Türkiye for a preseason camp, meaning his huge potential is acknowledged at Naturena. The 19-year-old central midfielder is physically strong, energetic, and tactically intelligent, who's admired for his ball-winning abilities, work rate, and vision, as well as his solid technique and reliable passing.
