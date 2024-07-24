“Should the situation be as such that he has to go and join Raja in Morocco, then that should happen.”
Galaxy head of communications Ronny Moyo said it was only Sukazi who will announce the departure of Ramovic. “I will be honest with you, there were talks. [But] not so sure if they have been finalised,” he told Sowetan yesterday.
“For that one, wait for the chairman to announce. There might be something of that nature, but I would not want to say yes. We will wait for the chairman to announce. He [Ramovic] is currently here at training and on Saturday, I believe he will be on the bench coaching the team [against Augsburg at Mbombela Stadium].”
It remains to be seen if Galaxy will cope without Ramovic, especially after recently selling their best players. The coach was capable of turning players from ordinary to superstars.
The Rockets parted ways with Lehlolonolo Mojela, Lindokuhle Mbatha, Pogiso Sanoka, Bernard Parker, Fiacre Ntwari, Vuyo Mere, Vasilije Kolak, Higo Vidal and Orebotse Mongae.
Rulani, Ramovic rivalry to continue in Morocco
Ramovic expected to sign deal with Raja
Image: Dirk Kotze
Rivals Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena are set for a reunion in Morocco in the upcoming season.
TS Galaxy’s Ramovic is on the verge of joining Raja Casablanca as a head coach to replace Josef Zinnbauer, who has parted ways with the club. Mokwena has already taken over as head coach at Wydad Casablanca following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month.
The duo’s tense rivalry was punctuated by touchline battles in the past season. With Mokwena having joined Raja’s cross-town rivals, that rivalry looks set to continue next season. It is believed Ramovic will be travelling to Morocco today, where he is expected to sign a two-year deal with Raja.
Ramovic refused to comment, while Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi failed to answer his phone. However, Sukazi told the media in Mpumalanga at the weekend that they were open to letting Ramovic join Raja. “He has attracted [interest] from Raja Casablanca. Him and I have been on this subject for five to six weeks, we have been discussing it because we’re close,” he said.
