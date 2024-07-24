Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has explained how he thinks Amakhosi will look in the new season under coach Nasreddine Nabi, as he believes they will be different compared to the past.
The Tunisian coach took over the coaching role at Chiefs after signing a two-year contract and arrived with his four technical team members to help him bring back success at the club.
Nabi and Chiefs return to the country today after a three-week preseason camp in Turkiye, and Khumalo is confident that they will do well.
"Well, when you look at Kaizer Chiefs, yes, I understand that there have been years without a trophy. Clubs go through the same phase," Khumalo said.
"Liverpool experienced that and some of the teams in Europe, but I strongly believe that with the kind of technical team they have assembled, it will probably change things at the club.
"Players will now start to perform. I'm not saying they were not performing. It was just a footballing phase they were experiencing. What I've seen and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season."
Nabi is expected to show his hand in the inaugural Toyota Cup where Chiefs face Yanga of Tanzania at the Free State Stadium this Sunday (3pm).
Meanwhile, after Sundowns parted ways with Rulani Mokwena, who has since joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Khumalo doesn't believe that will have an impact on Masandawana as he feels Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi are capable of leading the team.
"I don't think it will be a train smash. If Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi or [whether] Sundowns appoint a new coach, they have proven in the past years that they have a plan," he said.
Khumalo will be among the legends playing for Chiefs in their match against Bloemfontein Celtic legends as a precursor to Sunday's friendly with Yanga.
Chiefs former players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, Brian Baloyi, Josta Dladla, Collins Mbesuma and Cyril Nzama have been named in a legends squad that will be coached by Thabo Mooki.
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach Nabi
Legend says dip in form was a passing phase
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo images
Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has explained how he thinks Amakhosi will look in the new season under coach Nasreddine Nabi, as he believes they will be different compared to the past.
The Tunisian coach took over the coaching role at Chiefs after signing a two-year contract and arrived with his four technical team members to help him bring back success at the club.
Nabi and Chiefs return to the country today after a three-week preseason camp in Turkiye, and Khumalo is confident that they will do well.
"Well, when you look at Kaizer Chiefs, yes, I understand that there have been years without a trophy. Clubs go through the same phase," Khumalo said.
"Liverpool experienced that and some of the teams in Europe, but I strongly believe that with the kind of technical team they have assembled, it will probably change things at the club.
"Players will now start to perform. I'm not saying they were not performing. It was just a footballing phase they were experiencing. What I've seen and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season."
Nabi is expected to show his hand in the inaugural Toyota Cup where Chiefs face Yanga of Tanzania at the Free State Stadium this Sunday (3pm).
Meanwhile, after Sundowns parted ways with Rulani Mokwena, who has since joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Khumalo doesn't believe that will have an impact on Masandawana as he feels Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi are capable of leading the team.
"I don't think it will be a train smash. If Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi or [whether] Sundowns appoint a new coach, they have proven in the past years that they have a plan," he said.
Khumalo will be among the legends playing for Chiefs in their match against Bloemfontein Celtic legends as a precursor to Sunday's friendly with Yanga.
Chiefs former players such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, Brian Baloyi, Josta Dladla, Collins Mbesuma and Cyril Nzama have been named in a legends squad that will be coached by Thabo Mooki.
'Mngqithi as head coach a good move'
Pirates aim for second star, treble – Monyane
Khune won't shed light on his future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos