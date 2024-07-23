'Mngqithi as head coach a good move'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Linda Buthelezi feels it will be a good move if the club appoints Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach.
Sundowns are believed to be finalising a contract for Mngqithi to take over as head coach, with Romain Folz to assist him and Steve Komphela to continue as a senior coach in the new season.
The Brazilians are restructuring their technical team following the departure of coach Rulani Mokwena, who has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
Mngqithi joined Sundowns in 2013 from Golden Arrows as the assistant coach of Pitso Mosimane.
Buthelezi is confident the new technical team can take Masandawana forward and he is pleased that the club decided to go with continuity rather than going for someone new.
"It is a good move for Manqoba to be the head coach. It is not the first time, he knows what to do but fortunately, I think he will change some of the things," Buthelezi told Sowetan yesterday.
"I'm happy that Manqoba is the head coach again and I'm happy that he is with Komphela.
"I still believe that Sundowns will win the league for the next five years. I'm glad that these guys will take Sundowns to the next level and I still feel that they will continue to dominate."
Mngqithi has previously spoken highly of Folz and it is believed he is the one who recommended him to be his assistant coach.
And Buthelezi also feels that having someone you trust to work with will benefit the club.
"It is good to have your own person that you trust and I believe it will work. He has been brought here because there is another element that will complement Mngqithi and Steve will have his role," he said.
