Khune won't shed light on his future
Keeper refers queries to Chiefs amid talk he wants to play on
Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has refused to discuss questions about his future amid confusion over whether he’ll retire or play on.
Approached for comment on the subject at the DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs final on Sunday, Khune said he was not at liberty to discuss his future and directed queries to Chiefs. “I don’t want to be quoted on this issue. Rather speak to Chiefs,” he said.
Khune was mobbed by throngs of fans as he made his way out of the Moletsane, Soweto, venue which hosted the township amateur tournament that concluded at the weekend. Some of the supporters continued to probe him on his future, asking why he wasn’t with Amakhosi in Türkiye, where they are holding preseason training.
“I don’t know,” he would retort as he posed for selfies with fans. One of his inquisitors suggested Chiefs should hand him another one-year contract and Khune jokingly responded by saying he could probably play for three more years.
The veteran keeper did not make the Türkiye trip as his contract with Chiefs lapsed on June 30. He is effectively clubless and, even as some of the players who didn’t travel continue to train at the club’s Naturena base, Khune hasn’t been among them.
It is unclear whether he’s received any offers from PSL clubs, if his desire is to continue playing, but a Chiefs insider indicated the idea of playing for another team may be unappealing to Khune. “He spent over two decades at Chiefs and that’s the only thing he’s known. It would be difficult for him to take up a playing offer elsewhere,” the insider said.
Chiefs have offered him a yet-to-be-defined role in the team, with the club’s marketing manager Jessica Motaung saying they were waiting to finalise discussions.
Khune’s manager Thato Matuka also referred queries to Chiefs, saying talks on the keeper’s future would likely be held in the next week or so.
Khune, 37, saw limited game time as Chiefs plunged to a disappointing 10th place finish last season and his situation may not improve after the club signed Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy as their fourth keeper.
Chiefs, meanwhile, will land in the country tomorrow ahead of the club launching the 2024/25 season jersey on Thursday. They are also likely to introduce new coach Nasreddine Nabi to local media before heading to Bloemfontein on Friday, where they face Tanzania side Yanga in a friendly on Sunday (Free State Stadium, 3pm).
