New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kegan Johannes will face stiff competition after his move from SuperSport United yesterday.
Johannes will compete for a place in the starting line-up with Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena and Zuko Mdunyelwa.
While the 23-year-old is also a utility player and can play as a right-back, centre-back and central defensive midfielder, it could be a plus for him to break into the starting XI.
He joins Kobamelo Kodisang and Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgium as Sundowns' new signings ahead of the new season.
The former SA U-23 captain impressed for SuperSport, making 65 league and cup appearances with 21 of those coming last season after joining them from Cape Town Spurs three years ago.
He established himself as a key member during his stay and his experience will be vital for Sundowns, who will compete in all fronts next season – the league, MTN8, CAF Champions League, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.
Johannes up for new test at Downs
Defender in for hard battle for starting place
Image: Lefty Shivambu
'Mngqithi as head coach a good move'
Johannes thanked the club for making him a better player during his stay and vowed to do well at Masandawana and help them achieve their objective.
“I want to thank all the board members and the CEO (Stanley Matthews) for giving me the belief and opportunity to be part of this prestigious club,” Johannes said in a statement.
“To the staff, technical team and backroom staff, I want to say thank you for making me a better footballer and a better person as well.
“To my teammates, I want to say a big thank you for the wonderful memories we have created, the support and brotherhood we shared over these past few years. To the Matsatsantsa fans, I bid farewell to a place I called home for the past three seasons."
Meanwhile, Sundowns will return to their preseason action when they face Cardiff City today at Sportzentrum Wörgl (3pm).
