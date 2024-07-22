Mamelodi Sundowns' new signing Kobamelo Kodisang has promised to give his best to help the club to be more successful.
Kodisang returned to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after nearly six years in Portugal, where he was with Moreirense, after signing a five-year deal.
The 24-year-old comes with much experience from his time in Portugal and has the potential to walk straight into the starting line-up.
Speaking to Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, Kodisang said he is happy to join Masandawana and he believes their style of play will suit him.
“I took the decision with my agent and we concluded that this is where I should be,” he said.
“I was able to watch some football and I like the style of play. Sundowns are a big team and a team that I wanted to play for here at home. I want to give the club my absolute best and see where it takes me.”
The midfielder, who netted 14 goals and registered eight assists during his stay with Moreirense also revealed that he is comfortable in playing as a winger or number 10.
“I would say a winger, sometimes number 10 because growing up, I was a midfielder,” he said.
“So, I used to play number 10 or number eight until I played in the first team [now defunct Platinum Stars]. After I joined the first team, the coach felt that I was too young. He thought I should go [play] on the sides because there is a little bit of space in the middle.
“So, I was number 10 who was also comfortable on the ball.”
Kodisang also shared his European experience and is now looking forward to a new challenge in the PSL.
“It's different that side because even the style of play from home and that side in Portugal is different. On that side, the ball moves too much, but outside, the culture and everything is difficult. Even the food tastes different.”
Kodisang had already played for Sundowns in their preseason tour in Austria when they lost 0-1 to Dynamo Kyiv last week.
I chose Downs due to their style - Kodisang
New signing says he is comfortable playing No 10
