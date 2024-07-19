As they prepare for the start of the new season, Vilakazi, 41, believes they’ll be better than in the previous campaign. “We were forced to play in a certain way last season because of the situation. We were grinding for results,” he said.
Vilakazi optimistic new recruits will improve Bay
Coach looks to implement his philosophy without pressure
Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has promised his side would be different in the new season as he will be able to implement his philosophy without pressure.
The Natal Rich Boyz spent last season fighting for relegation and only managed to save their Premiership status after winning the PSL promotion playoffs.
As they prepare for the start of the new season, Vilakazi, 41, believes they’ll be better than in the previous campaign. “We were forced to play in a certain way last season because of the situation. We were grinding for results,” he said.
“The identification and philosophy were not implemented in the way I wanted. This is the chance for us to do that – but it will not be easy. There are a lot of players who came on board, but maybe with the advantage of experience, as they were playing regularly where they are coming from.
“I think it will make things easy for us in terms of adaptation. I'm a coach who believes to start building up from the back but I could not do that. We were trying by all means to limit mistakes because we were in a situation where we were desperate.
“But now it is a clean start. We just need to make sure we implement what we want and play a style of our play. The signs were what I wanted, but it was not fully done. We will see this season and we will do better than we did last campaign.”
After adding a few experienced players such as Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabiso Kutumela and Tlakusani Mthethwa, Vilakazi said those players would help to improve. “There are a few new players - I’m not going to mention names - who need to be fast-tracked in terms of making sure they are at the same level,” he said.
