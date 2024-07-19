“What is happening at the club is we are in the process of trying to make sure that we are set in the best position possible to make this one of the best seasons we are going to have in our history,” Motsepe told the media after the funeral of Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala funeral in Soweto yesterday.
Meanwhile, speaking to the Sundowns Pitchside podcast recently, Komphela warned of a looming storm as they go through huge changes.
“We are just looking forward to the season. With the changes, it's going to be a moment of development,” Komphela said.
Downs not bothered by preseason defeats
Motsepe says club preparing for one of the best seasons
Mamelodi Sundowns' recent results in their preseason tour in Austria may suggest that they may find it difficult to repeat their exploits from last season when the new campaign gets under way.
The SA league champions started their tour with two defeats to SV Sandhausen and Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine and will be desperate for a victory when they face Cardiff City of Wales on Tuesday.
The recent restructuring at the club, after the departure of coach Rulani Mokwena who guided the team to dominate in the DStv Premiership last season, may affect the players' performances as they go through a transitional period.
Manqoba Mngqithi is now in charge and assisted by coach Steve Komphela.
Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe insists they are not bothered by the preseason results as they prepare for their biggest season where they will also participate in the Fifa Club World Cup.
“What is happening at the club is we are in the process of trying to make sure that we are set in the best position possible to make this one of the best seasons we are going to have in our history,” Motsepe told the media after the funeral of Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala funeral in Soweto yesterday.
“If you look at the quality of the opponents we are facing in this preseason, they are powerful, challenging football clubs. The results that we are seeing now are us setting ourselves up against the calibre that we might find ourselves playing against in the Club World Cup.
“We are stressing ourselves right now so that as the season progresses, we are ready.”
Meanwhile, speaking to the Sundowns Pitchside podcast recently, Komphela warned of a looming storm as they go through huge changes.
“We are just looking forward to the season. With the changes, it's going to be a moment of development,” Komphela said.
“Then it goes back to what I once said and somebody was laughing at me that in any team development, there are five stages that Bruce Tuckman [American actor] once spoke about.
“He said, 'When you form a new team or develop a new brand, there is a forming phase. You have the storming phase, the morning phase, the performing phase and then excellence.
“Now at the beginning, there is going to be a bit of a storm which is normal because I'm now taking a seat that was taken by you. You feel a bit uncomfortable.
“It's like at home, when you are introducing a new pet, now this set of dogs are like 'wait a minute, what's happening here? The discomfort is normal, that's the storming phase.”
