Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs confirmed yesterday that they had sold Rushwin Dortley to Chiefs.
Chiefs told to improve Mokwana offer
Espérance of Tunisia also keen on Sekhukhune, Bafana winger
Image: Johan Pretorius
Contrary to reports that Sekhukhune United have already agreed to sell Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana to Tunisian giants Esperance, Kaizer Chiefs are favourites to sign him after Babina Noko asked them to come back with an improved offer.
This is according to a source at Sekhukhune. “As things stand, Sekhukhune haven't agreed anything with any team. Elias is still part of the team and if there's any team that leads the race to sign him, it is Chiefs because they've tabled an offer which the club thought was unacceptable, hence they told them to come back with an improved one,'' the source said.
Makhubedu wowed by new Sekhukhune boss Hyballa
“For now Esperance haven't tabled any concrete offer but they've just indicated verbally that they are interested. I expect Chiefs to come back with an improved offer in the next 48 hours and then I think the deal will be concluded though I don't know the exact amount the club is asking because the CEO [Jonas Malatji] is the one handling these things.”
Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs confirmed yesterday that they had sold Rushwin Dortley to Chiefs.
