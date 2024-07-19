In the three friendlies Pirates have played in Spain, coach Jose Riveiro has given several youngsters such as 19-year-old winger Mohau Nkota, 17-year-old utility fullback Dimpho Madalane and 23-year-old goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla opportunities to showcase what they can offer.
Bucs eager to finish preseason tour unbeaten
Pirates face Al Sadd in Malaga for their last match
Image: Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates will be eager to wrap up their Spanish preseason tour in fine style by maintaining their unbeaten streak when they face Qatari champions Al Sadd in Malaga at 7pm on Friday night.
Pirates have displayed some brilliant football during their preseason tour in Spain, scoring five goals from three games, conceding three. In their first game in Spain last Friday, the Buccaneers drew 2-all against Wayne Rooney-coached English second-tier outfit Plymouth Argyle before stunning Spanish La Liga side Sevilla 2-0 at their training base on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Sea Robbers managed a 1-all stalemate against Granada, who were relegated from La Liga last season. New Angolan winger Gilberto found the back of the net for Pirates after he was teed up by Patrick Maswanganyi in the 19th minute. Israeli striker Shon Zalman Weissman levelled matters three minutes later.
Timm, Dlamini thrilled to see Bucs beat Sevilla in friendly
