AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has welcomed club owner Sandile Zungu's decision to be more hands-on in the running of the club, saying Zungu's proximity to the team will motivate them.
On Monday, Zungu told a press conference in Durban that from the 2024/25 season onwards, he'll be closer to the team.
“Someone may say I took the foot off the pedal in the last two years because I had other commitments, this season I’m going to be back in the trenches,” Zungu said.
“The accomplishments, I will take credit for them and the failures I will also shoulder them. A lot more will be expected of me to be on the front line.”
Franco seems to be liking the idea of having Zungu closer to the team as the president also made it clear he wants the team to qualify for continental football. Usuthu finished 11 last season, escaping the playoffs by just six points.
“The president is the leader of the club... he's not just a president, he's the main voice. The more he's involved, the better it is going to be for the team,” Pablo, who'll be entering his second season as AmaZulu mentor, said.
“He knows how to run this club and he knows how to run businesses... he's a brilliant human being. When he's closer to us, we feel his support and we are always learning from him. I think the more he's involved, the more we will be motivated... we'll be happy to see him more often.”
While highly-rated striker Senzo Ndlovu from Eastern Cape's third-tier side Sinenkani is the only known new signing for Usuthu so far, Pablo insisted that Zungu will confirm all their new players at the end of the month as they aim to have “as many good players as possible”.
“The president will announce the new signings at the end of the month, but we want to have as many good players as possible. We will try to be selfish in signing good players to reinforce the squad.”
Usuthu's Pablo happy Zungu is closer to team
'The more he's involved, the better it is going to be'
Image: Darren Stewart
