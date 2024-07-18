“How many last for six months? I don't want to say a season. There is always an opportunity in Kenya and Uganda. Those teams there even play in the Champions League.”
Mosimane, 59, is also positive that both Davids and Mokwena will be successful in their respective teams.
“Rulani, we speak all the time, it's just not in public. We discuss a lot. He went to Wydad. He knows what he will find,” he said.
“Wydad supporters, I don't know what I have done to those guys. They sing for me when I get there. He worked with me, so there is confidence at all levels.”
Morena Ramoreboli is another SA coach who plies his trade outside the country, with Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy.
Mosimane urges more SA coaches to go abroad
Top coach confident Rulani, Fadlu will succeed at new teams
After seeing Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids making moves in the continent, Pitso Mosimane calls for more SA mentors to spread their wings across the continent.
Mokwena joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, while Fadlu Davids was appointed as Tanzania's Simba SC coach two weeks ago.
Mosimane, who joined Al Ahly after leaving Sundowns four years ago, and went on to win the CAF Champions League twice with the Egyptian champions, has urged more SA coaches to get out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves on foreign lands.
“Development of coaches is important. I'm happy when I see them [Davids and Mokwena] also flying the flag. They also have their [technical] teams... that's beautiful,” Mosimane told the media on Tuesday at Curro Meridian in Mamelodi, where he continued with his school project.
“Look at Rulani at Wydad. I know the team very well and I'm happy he is there. Rulani is now the third sub-Saharan coach in [in charge in] North Africa [after Mosimane and DR Congo's Florent Ibenge]. They prefer their coaches, but I'm talking about sub-Sahara, it is not easy.
“I always tell my SA coaches to cross the border and get out of their comfort zone. Yes, you are not going to get a Wydad because for you to get a Wydad, you need to win the Champions League.
“You have to play against them. They need to see you. But you can start like Fadlu with Josef Zinnbauer's assistant [at Raja Casablanca], then you can go to Simba. East Africa knows the quality of our football.
“There is always an opportunity. I always say to the guys, don't sit here and wait for a PSL club. The chances are even getting smaller. How many black SA coaches are in the PSL?
Rulani signs for Moroccan giants Wydad
