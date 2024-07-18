“I think there are a lot of things to bear in mind that we need to pay respect to coaches like Steve, and I think we can learn many things from him,” he said. “Thanks to the club for bringing him in last season. He is always open and shares his knowledge. Not in one direction but even when we have opinions he takes it not only to me but to the whole technical team.
“Some of the things I can't disclose and we are happy with what we've learnt from him.”
When asked how the players are handling the coaching changes before the new season gets under way next month, Khanyeza said their focus is to get ready for the new campaign.
“Our players are very mature, especially in situations like this because their focus is to play. Any decision at the top is not theirs to worry about,” he said. “The only thing they need to do is to perform their duties, nothing else.”
Arrows have signed Lwanda Mbanjwa, Bongani Cele and Edward Maova. Khenyeza is pleased that they also managed to keep the bulk of their squad.
“We kept most of our players from last season and now it's all about rectifying the mistakes and having continuity in everything we do. Also, there are new things which we are trying to implement for the players to learn.”
Khenyeza eager to return as Arrows' top man
Demoted coach oversees pre-season after Komphela's departure
Image: Darren Stewart
Mabhuti Khenyeza is unsure if he will lead Golden Arrows alone or if the club will hire another coach to assist him in the new season.
After the departure of Steve Komphela, who rejoined Mamelodi Sundowns during the off-season, Khenyeza has been in charge of Arrows preseason and is assisted by Musa Bilankulu.
“I don't know. At the moment I'm the one who is in charge and I'm just doing the job,” Khanyeza told the media. “I haven't met with management yet. Maybe I still have to wait for their mandates.”
Khenyeza, 42, said he learnt a lot from Komphela during his time at Abafana Bes'thende and will use that to help the club get better if they decide he will lead alone.
Transfer deals 'done' but not yet confirmed
“I think there are a lot of things to bear in mind that we need to pay respect to coaches like Steve, and I think we can learn many things from him,” he said. “Thanks to the club for bringing him in last season. He is always open and shares his knowledge. Not in one direction but even when we have opinions he takes it not only to me but to the whole technical team.
“Some of the things I can't disclose and we are happy with what we've learnt from him.”
When asked how the players are handling the coaching changes before the new season gets under way next month, Khanyeza said their focus is to get ready for the new campaign.
“Our players are very mature, especially in situations like this because their focus is to play. Any decision at the top is not theirs to worry about,” he said. “The only thing they need to do is to perform their duties, nothing else.”
Arrows have signed Lwanda Mbanjwa, Bongani Cele and Edward Maova. Khenyeza is pleased that they also managed to keep the bulk of their squad.
“We kept most of our players from last season and now it's all about rectifying the mistakes and having continuity in everything we do. Also, there are new things which we are trying to implement for the players to learn.”
Mosimane urges more SA coaches to go abroad
DStv dumps Premiership as headline sponsor, Betway in the forefront to take over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos