Mojela promises goals, and help Stellies win more trophies

Following Stellenbosch's successful season where they won the Carling Knockout and finished third in the DStv Premiership, new signing Lehlohonolo Mojela has promised to help the team achieve bigger things in the new campaign.
The skilful winger recently joined Stellies from TS Galaxy and is expected to make a significant impact with the Cape Winelands side.
The 27-year-old penned a two-year contract and he brings youthful energy and a bit of experience, while he is also capable of scoring goals. “I’m going to bring a lot of energy to motivate my teammates, help each other and score goals also,” Mojela told the club's media department yesterday.
“It’s the way they played throughout last season. They were on a 25-game unbeaten streak which was a lovely thing for them. They beat us [ Galaxy] three times, so I said if you can't beat them you must join them. I’m very happy to have joined the club. I can’t wait for the season to start to show our supporters what we have for them.”
Mojela, who made 34 appearances for Galaxy last season – scoring seven goals and providing one assist – said initially his dream was to play for Mamelodi Sundowns. However, he said he was happy to have joined Stellies, as they are also an ambitious team. “They also play the similar type of football I play, and I’m used to,” he said.
“All they do is attack, win games and trophies. I’m hoping to achieve more trophies with the team because I saw last season they won the Carling Knockout and they fell short in the league and in the Nedbank Cup. So, maybe this season we can win two or three trophies.”
Meanwhile, Stellies CEO Rob Benadie said they had been monitoring Mojela, and he was confident the player would add value to the club. “He is a dynamic player, who we have been monitoring for some time. We believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad [and] will aid the club in its ambitions to compete on all fronts.”
Stellies have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market as they have also signed Sanele Barns and Omega Mdaka to add depth to their squad.
Mojela promises goals, and help Stellies win more trophies
'I'm going to bring a lot of energy to motivate my teammates'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
