Bongco told to leave 'amateur ways' behind to be successful

“Simnikiwe spent [a lot of] time on social media platforms until the day of his fight. I doubt that his opponent knew him. He was known [during his] amateurs because of his achievements.
“Perhaps, Bongco, assumed that even his success in the amateur ranks which includes winning bronze in both the Commonwealth Games in England and the African Boxing Championship in Mozambique in 2022, would scare off opponents even in the professional ranks.”
Bongco walked into the ring with many of his medals around his neck.
“Talking too much on social media had no impact but instead put Simnikiwe under unnecessary pressure,” said Njekanye who is also perturbed by Bongco's performance against Ziwikaya.
He said Ziwikaya lacked power and can't even punch his way out of a paper bag.
“All of a sudden, you are unable to deliver to the promises you made on social media platforms, you then don't know what to do; you run out of ideas and that is what happened to Simnikiwe. Look, no pressure to the boy; it is still early days and I am not complaining about the draw.
“The bottom line is that he must abandon some of the things he did in the amateurs, pull up his socks and work harder because professionals want to win the decade whereas amateurs want to win the moment,” Njekanye said.
The sooner Simnikiwe “Nuclear Bomb” Bongco changes his approach and starts thinking like a professional boxer instead of an amateur, he'll see results.
This is the analysis of trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye in his reaction to Bongco's behaviour before his first professional match at Booysens, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
The 22-year-old drew with Zimbabwean Ashton Ziwikaya after four rounds.
Njekanye trained Bongco at his Duncan Village Boxing Gym in the Eastern Cape throughout his amateur career until Bongco turned professional in April.
Bongco then joined Shannon Strydom who trains his fighters at the Hot Box Gym of successful trainer/manager Colin Nathan whose No Doubt Management signed Bongco in June.
Njekanye was at the venue where Boxing 5 staged its international tournament on Saturday evening.
“If he wants results, he needs to approach things like a professional, not as an amateur because it all comes down to the approach,” said Njekanye who is credited for the successes of Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile.
