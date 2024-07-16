“The coach has plenty of time. In his first season, he could have got 50 points which would have been a huge turnaround from the previous campaign,” Zungu said.
Usuthu aim for top four, CAF qualification
Zungu vows to get new recruits to help Franco improve team
Image: BackpagePix
AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu has outlined his expectations for the new season, saying they're targeting a top-four finish and qualification for CAF club championships.
The top-two finishers in the DStv Premiership qualify the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team and the winners of the SA's association cup (currently the Nedbank Cup) qualify for the Confederation Cup.
Addressing the media at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday, the ambitious Zungu said with coach Pablo Franco now in his second season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), there is no reason they can't finish higher than last season.
Usuthu finished a disappointing 11th place last season and Zungu wants a massive improvement.
“The coach has plenty of time. In his first season, he could have got 50 points which would have been a huge turnaround from the previous campaign,” Zungu said.
“In the second season, he now understands how the PSL operates. I believe the environment is much more facilitating for a better and quicker turnaround. I don't think it's impossible to achieve a top-four finish. I even believe it's possible to achieve a top-two finish.
“In the past four seasons, we were probably the best number two. I believe that we have achieved some great things. We believe we have material to compete and we will compete.”
Usuthu have not revealed any new signings, but Zungu said they will announce the new recruits before the end of July as they were still finalising deals with those players.
“There are four players who we have concluded [talks] with and are going to join the team. Sometimes things fail at the medicals and you have gone out to announce the names of the players,” he said.
“Medicals are a critical part of the recruitment process. I've learnt over the years not to get too excited, and wait for the right moment to announce.
“I think one of our greatest accomplishments is that in the last few seasons, since we got involved with the team, we've not been taken to Fifa for any reason even if someone will attempt to, he will fail.
“It starts by doing the right things. I'm itching to say so and have joined the team but the timing is not right, by the end of the month, you will know who has joined."
