Stellies can win the league, says Titus

Stellenbosch midfielder Devin Titus believes they have what it takes to win the league in the 2024/25 season.
Stellies were one of the surprise packages last season, clinching the Carling Knockout, their first ever top-flight trophy, before finishing third to qualify for CAF Confederation Cup for the very first time.
Titus, who had a splendid individual season, where he scored an impressive 12 goals and racked up three assists from 39 matches across all competitions, fancies their chances of winning the championship.
“We all should believe in ourselves and trust each other to win the league. I think every team wants to win the league. Obviously, Sundowns will be favourites again because of their pedigree but football is sometimes a story of underdogs, so hopefully we can win the league this season. I really believe in the quality we have to carry us through,'' Titus told Sowetan.
The 24-year-old winger, who also won the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament, has downplayed the significance of individual awards, insisting even if he can score one goal he'd be happy as long as Stellenbosch win trophies in the impending season.
Image: Darren Stewart
Bucs braced for Sevilla fight
“Winning the Carling Knockout as a team gave me the platform to win the Player of the Tournament accolade. It was an honour for me to receive the award but the biggest prize for me was to win the cup with the team. I am not really into individual accolades,'' Titus said.
“Football isn't really about individuals for me. My goal in the new season is to help Stellenbosch win cups and I don't really have individual goals...even if I can score one goal, I'd be happy if the team win cups.''
Titus also reflected on the recent Cosafa Cup disappointment, where Bafana Bafana couldn't progress past the group stages in Gqeberha.
“I think we weren't ready because we didn't train with each other enough before the tournament started. I can say that as players we didn't really know each other, so we struggled to gel hence we didn't make it past the group phase,'' he said.
