"The last two seasons were tough, to be honest, but I think this season is going to be nice for me and the team. Our goal is to achieve what everyone wants to achieve... we will win something this season.''
Nabi, who arrived with his own technical panel comprising first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando da Cruz respectively, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi, penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.
"This preseason is quite different because it's a new technical team and everyone has his own ideas and the schedule for training and stuff [are different from what they are used to],'' Maart noted.
Meanwhile, utility left-back Edmilson Dove and new recruit Bongani Sam have returned home after suffering injuries in Turkey. Chiefs are yet to confirm Sam's capture but the left-back was already part of the squad in Turkey before sustaining the injury that left him using a moonboot to walk.
Dove and Sam join Dillan Solomons, George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane on the injury list of Amakhosi.
New leader Maart promises Chiefs will deliver
Amakhosi send Sam, Dove back home after injuries
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Midfielder Yusuf Maart has described captaining Kaizer Chiefs as a privilege, vowing they will end their prolonged trophy drought in the 2024/25 campaign under new technical team, led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.
After the departure of Keagan Dolly and the removal of Itumeleng Khune from the playing personnel, it looks like Maart has been chosen as the official skipper ahead of the new season, having already been donning the armband when Dolly wasn't available last season under interim coach Cavin Johnson. Under coach Molefi Ntseki early last season, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen captained Amakhosi.
"We have 11 leaders on the field but the captain's armband was given to me, so it's a privilege to captain the biggest team in SA,'' Maart told the club's media department in Turkey, where they are holding their preseason camp.
