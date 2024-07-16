Soccer

New leader Maart promises Chiefs will deliver

Amakhosi send Sam, Dove back home after injuries

16 July 2024 - 05:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs.
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Midfielder Yusuf Maart has described captaining Kaizer Chiefs as a privilege, vowing they will end their prolonged trophy drought in the 2024/25 campaign under new technical team, led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.

After the departure of Keagan Dolly and the removal of Itumeleng Khune from the playing personnel, it looks like Maart has been chosen as the official skipper ahead of the new season, having already been donning the armband when Dolly wasn't available last season under interim coach Cavin Johnson. Under coach Molefi Ntseki early last season, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen captained Amakhosi.

"We have 11 leaders on the field but the captain's armband was given to me, so it's a privilege to captain the biggest team in SA,'' Maart told the club's media department in Turkey, where they are holding their preseason camp.

We are not scared of you, Dolly tells Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs' Keagan Dolly has sent a stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of the Soweto derby, declaring that the Buccaneers don't scare him at ...
Sport
4 months ago

"The last two seasons were tough, to be honest, but I think this season is going to be nice for me and the team. Our goal is to achieve what everyone wants to achieve... we will win something this season.''

Nabi, who arrived with his own technical panel comprising first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando da Cruz respectively, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach Safi Majdi, penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

"This preseason is quite different because it's a new technical team and everyone has his own ideas and the schedule for training and stuff [are different from what they are used to],'' Maart noted.

Meanwhile, utility left-back Edmilson Dove and new recruit Bongani Sam have returned home after suffering injuries in Turkey. Chiefs are yet to confirm Sam's capture but the left-back was already part of the squad in Turkey before sustaining the injury that left him using a moonboot to walk.

Dove and Sam join Dillan Solomons, George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane on the injury list of Amakhosi.

Chiefs report injury setback in Turkey as Pirates gear up for Sevilla challenge in Spain

Kaizer Chiefs have reported a setback in their preseason camp in Turkey, forcing defender Edmilson Dove to be sent back home.
Sport
1 day ago

Vilakazi not moved by Bay sponsors’ ‘new coach’ talk

Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is unfazed by a statement made by their new sponsor Thabiso Tenyane that they could unveil a coach before the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bucs braced for Sevilla fight

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela is positive they will put in a good display when they face Spanish La Liga side Sevilla at Los Nervionenses’ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fire ravages old age home
'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'