Chippa United co-coach Thabo S eptember hasn't hidden that the club's decision to sign former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali, who last played an official match for Moroka Swallows in December, had little to do with football.
“Andile was retired in his mind already, so we had to talk with him because he is not just an ordinary player. He's a player that can have a big influence in the squad, so we want that. We know that his legs are not going to carry him the whole season, so we have to manage that,'' September said.
“We have a lot of young players that have joined the club ahead of the new season and he's going to help in terms of guiding them. He has a big, big role to play for us this season and he's the homeboy from the Eastern Cape, so that also is going to help the club in terms of the supporters... to bring in the numbers to stadiums. He's going to play a major role for us and it's not just about football.”
The 34-year-old was a free agent for six months before penning a one-year contract with Chilli Boys early this month. September admitted that Jali was still working on regaining full fitness, anticipating he'll only be fit to play in September.
“In August he's definitely not going to be there for the start of the season. He's still working on his fitness... we will give him time. He's got the right mentality, so we expect September to be his time to start playing,'' the Chippa co-coach said.
Chippa recently released 16 players including former Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela and experienced defender Roscoe Petersen, who skippered the side in several matches last season. The Chilli Boys have since signed several youngsters such as Giovanni Philander, Aphelele Teto and Thobani Jacobs, among others.
Jali will help guide youngsters – September
Star expected to start playing in two months
Image: BackpagePix
