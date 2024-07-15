Vilakazi not moved by Bay sponsors’ ‘new coach’ talk

Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is unfazed by a statement made by their new sponsor Thabiso Tenyane that they could unveil a coach before the new season starts next month.
Vilakazi recently extended his contract with the Natal Rich Boyz after saving their Premiership status when he won the playoffs in June.
During the sponsorship announcement where the Natal Rich Boyz partnered with Phakwe GAS Group, Tenyane hinted that they could make a surprise move by bringing in a new coach.
But speaking after he received a CAF B coaching License at Germiston Stadium on Friday, Vilakazi said he will be the head coach when the new season starts.
“I’m a head coach at Richards Bay. I’m contracted with them,” Vilakazi said.
“Those are the sponsors who said that; I’m not talking to the sponsors. I don’t know the sponsors, I talked to the club’s chairman [Jomo Biyela], who hired me and I’ve signed a contract with the club’s chairman, not with the sponsors.”
Vilakazi, 41, added that he is excited about the new campaign after they made an addition to the team by bringing players such as Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabiso Kutumela, Tlakusani Mthethwa and Keagan Allan.
“With new signings, we’ve not signed them after the sponsor was announced, but they are the ones who we spoke with the chairman even before the sponsor was announced,” he said.
“Others were signed before that because we wanted to reinforce our squad and try to make sure that when we start the season we compete fairly with other teams and not go into the campaign to fight relegation but to challenge for something better.”
Vilakazi also explained the role Sithebe will play, saying he will guide the young players as they lacked experience last season.
“We have a lot of young players who got the potential, but we lacked experience here and there. We wanted someone to stabilise with someone who has the experience and played in the PSL for quite some time.
“We know his shortfall and strong point and he will have a serious impact on our set-up. So, we will try to fast-track him to ensure he is at the level of others and also understand the identification of the club.
“But because he is smart and a clever boy, I think he will quickly adapt.”
Vilakazi not moved by Bay sponsors’ ‘new coach’ talk
'I signed contract with club chairman, not sponsors'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
