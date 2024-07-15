Makhubedu wowed by new Sekhukhune boss Hyballa

“He’s a very knowledgeable guy. He worked with NAC Breda, a big club in Holland and he also worked at Borussia Dortmund academies, so he’s a very knowledgeable guy but he’s still humble, friendly and selfless. He’s been helpful to all the tactical team members and the players love him also,” Makhubedu said of Hyballa.
Sekhukhune United assistant coach MacDonald Makhubedu has given a glowing description about the club’s little-known new coach Peter Hyballa, asserting he will improve the side.
Hyballa, 48, was confirmed as the new Sekhukhune coach a fortnight ago, penning a three-year deal to replace Lehlohonolo Seema. It will be the German's first coaching job outside Europe, having previously worked in countries like Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia among others.
Makhubedu was among several local coaches who were conferred with CAF B Licence at Germiston Stadium on Friday. The Babina Noko deputy mentor suggested being part of the course was an eye-opener for him.
“Sometimes you think you can do things on your own without learning but when you come to these courses, you realise that it's very important to learn because you get to share ideas with other coaches as well. This was a really good experience for me,” Makhubedu said.
“I will take the knowledge I gained here back to my club. The club has been supportive... I missed a few days to come to the course, so the only way to pay back the club for supporting me is to give back the knowledge.”
