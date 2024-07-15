Jordaan welcomes SA coaches' exodus to African leagues

As SA coaches continue to spread their wings in the African continent after Rulani Mokwena became the latest coach when he joined Wydad Casablanca last week, Safa president Danny Jordaan is encouraged and hopes they will be successful.
Mokwena joined Wydad after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, while Fadlu Davids was appointed as Simba SC coach recently.
Another SA coach, Morena Ramoreboli, has just extended his contract with Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.
Pitso Mosimane also joined Al Ahly after leaving Sundowns four years ago and went on to be successful.
Speaking after the CAF B License where Jordaan issued certificates to coaches at Germiston Stadium on Friday, he is confident that the coaches will continue to be successful in the continent.
“We’ve seen in the last three years that the African continent is showing great interest in the quality of SA coaches,” Jordaan told the media.
“Not just men, women also. We’ve lost our best women’s coach now with Uganda [Sheryl Botes] and we will have to produce more and we hope it will continue.
“We must try and keep our coaches, give them opportunities and support them. But those things are out of our hands, that’s a competitive market in club football and I’m sure that temptation will always be there as offers made and being considered by coaches.
“But I want to wish Rulani all the best, we hope for great success. He is going for a big club and we can just hope that our coaches will make us proud on the African continent.”
Meanwhile, Jordaan also revealed what he discussed with minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie during their meeting last week and said it was a successful meeting.
“It was a highly successful and very positive meeting. And we are very encouraging, positive and he is very clued up on all aspects of SA sports,” he said.
“He asked that we must work together and in a month, we will have further engagement. We’ve already expressed our views that we want to host the [Women’s] World Cup in 2031 after Brazil.
“And he said he is very keen, we must bring the proposal and he will support it. So, it was a very constructive and positive meeting and we are very encouraged with the meeting on Thursday.”
