Siyethemba Sithebe has high expectations after joining Richards Bay from Kaizer Chiefs where the pressure was huge, and is ready to guide the young players in the club to achieve their objectives in the new season.
Sithebe said he knows how to handle pressure after his stay at Chiefs and he is aware that there will be expectations not only for him but from players such as Thabiso Kutumela and Tlakusani Mthethwa, who all joined this week, to play a role for the Natal Rich Boyz.
“All I can say is that as a player I'm coming from a big team and I have been playing in the PSL for a long time now, pressure and all those things... I can adjust to,” Sithebe said.
“I don't have pressure and obviously, other players are looking at us as experienced players. But I will say all of them are good and our experience will help them.
“I come with my experience and playing with the young players, I will share that with them.
“As a player, you have to adjust and the way I was playing at AmaZulu and Chiefs was different. I have to try to be consistent here and perform at my best.
“The plan is to help the team stay in the league and achieve their objectives.”
Sithebe vows to bequeath his experience on Bay
Midfielder has no regrets after tumultuous spell at Chiefs
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
While a few other teams had shown interest in his services, Sithebe decided to join the Natal Rich Boyz after his contract with Chiefs was not renewed.
"After they [Chiefs] announced that they won't renew my contract, I spoke to my agent [Sihlangu Sithebe] to see what's the next plan and to check right offers,” he said.
“I decided to come here next because it is at home and their offer was better than others. I chose Richards Bay because my family is around."
The attacking midfielder said he doesn't have any regrets of his time at Chiefs. “I don't have any regrets, when you sign a contract you know that when it ends the team will decide whether to keep you or not.”
