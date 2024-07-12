Soccer

Sithebe vows to bequeath his experience on Bay

Midfielder has no regrets after tumultuous spell at Chiefs

12 July 2024 - 10:43
Neville Khoza Journalist
Siyethemba Sithebe during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Polokwane.
Siyethemba Sithebe during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Siyethemba Sithebe has high expectations after joining Richards Bay from Kaizer Chiefs where the pressure was huge, and is ready to guide the young players in the club to achieve their objectives in the new season.

Sithebe said he knows how to handle pressure after his stay at Chiefs and he is aware that there will be expectations not only for him but from players such as Thabiso Kutumela and Tlakusani Mthethwa, who all joined this week, to play a role for the Natal Rich Boyz.

“All I can say is that as a player I'm coming from a big team and I have been playing in the PSL for a long time now, pressure and all those things... I can adjust to,” Sithebe said.

“I don't have pressure and obviously, other players are looking at us as experienced players. But I will say all of them are good and our experience will help them.

“I come with my experience and playing with the young players, I will share that with them.

“As a player, you have to adjust and the way I was playing at AmaZulu and Chiefs was different. I have to try to be consistent here and perform at my best.

“The plan is to help the team stay in the league and achieve their objectives.”

While a few other teams had shown interest in his services, Sithebe decided to join the Natal Rich Boyz after his contract with Chiefs was not renewed.

"After they [Chiefs] announced that they won't renew my contract, I spoke to my agent [Sihlangu Sithebe] to see what's the next plan and to check right offers,” he said.

“I decided to come here next because it is at home and their offer was better than others. I chose Richards Bay because my family is around."

The attacking midfielder said he doesn't have any regrets of his time at Chiefs. “I don't have any regrets, when you sign a contract you know that when it ends the team will decide whether to keep you or not.”

Kutumela aims to rekindle scoring form with Rich Boyz

Richards Bay's new signing Thabiso Kutumela plans to use his time at the club to score more goals and return to Bafana Bafana Bafana squad.
Sport
1 day ago

Richards Bay sign R100m sponsorship deal with Phakwe Gas, announce six players

Richards Bay have signed a sponsorship of R100 million from Phakwe Gas and also announced six players as part of their ambitious plans to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani signs for Moroccan giants Wydad

Having failed to either win the league or finish as runners-up for the first time in 10 years last season, Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fire ravages old age home
'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'