Having failed to either win the league or finish as runners-up for the first time in 10 years last season, Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca have pinned their hopes of reclaiming glory on Rulani Mokwena.
Yesterday, Wydad confirmed Mokwena as their new coach, asserting the highly-rated 37-year-old Soweto-born tactician would inspire them to success. "Welcome aboard coach Rulani Mokwena! Ready to lead us to victory,'' read Wydad's brief statement on X.
Wydad had not confirmed the length of Mokwena's contract at the time of going to print. However, Sowetan understands that the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor penned a three-year deal with the 22-time Moroccan champions, who disappointingly finished sixth last season and subsequently failed to qualify for continental football for the first time since the 2013/14 season, where they also finished sixth.
Mokwena officially left Sundowns last week. It's believed that a fallout, over the signing and releasing of players, with the club's sporting director Flemming Berg, led to his unceremonious departure from Chloorkop off the back of a stellar league campaign, where they eclipsed several records en route to lifting their seventh title on the trot.
Rulani signs for Moroccan giants Wydad
Coach likely to be joined by two ex-Downs colleagues
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
BREAKING | Rulani joins Wydad Casablanca
Sundowns' DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Sinethemba Bandela also resigned yesterday, fuelling speculation that he could join Mokwena at Wydad as he had joined the Brazilians on his recommendation at the start of last season. Another assistant of Mokwena at Sundowns, Michael Loftman, is also expected to resign and link-up with his companion in Casablanca.
Wydad may have failed to qualify for continental football in the 2024/25 term but Mokwena will find solace in knowing the club will participate in the revamped 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, to be staged in USA between June and July next year, having always made it clear he was ambitious to be involved during his spell at the Brazilians.
Mokwena's move to Wydad, who are one of the biggest and most successful clubs on the continent, means SA football is on an upward trajectory. He is the second local mentor to join a powerhouse of African football in a space of two weeks after Fadlu Davids was appointed to coach Simba of Tanzania.
Davids and Mokwena follow in the footsteps of Pitso Mosimane, who broke ground when he joined African club of the 20th century, Al Ahly, of Egypt in 2020.
