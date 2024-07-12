Maswanganyi, who also won the midfielder of the season award last month, suggested the trip would also improve their mentality. “I am trying to push for more to improve and learn. We are here in Spain, trying to improve ourselves, playing against the best so that we can come back to SA very strong,'' he told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo.
“This tour helps a lot, especially in terms of mentality... it gives you the confidence to play your own football and also to learn a lot more from different teams from [around] the world. You learn different styles of play also.”
It's the second time that Pirates are in Malaga for a preseason camp as they had a similar tour last year. The Bucs new signee, Thabiso Lebitso, is enjoying the tour and has been stunned that at 8pm the sun is still shining in Malaga.
“It's a great experience, I won't lie but I am confused because it's 8pm and I was expecting that it should be dark but look, the sun is still out,'' Lebitso, who joined from Chippa United in January, told teammate Sandile Mthethwa in one of the videos the club shared on social media.
“It's something new for me but as an individual and as a group we just need to adjust to the situation and to the weather. Obviously it's my first preseason with Pirates, so I'd say I am here to improve.”
Pirates will face Disciples from Madagascar in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
Rooney's side to provide first test for Bucs' Spain sojourn
Tito says tour a learning experience for Pirates
Image: SUPPLIED
Orlando Pirates will be the first opponents for Manchester United's great Wayne Rooney as coach of English second-tier side Plymouth Argyle.
The two teams will battle in what will be Pirates’ first game of their Spanish preseason tour at Banus Football Centre in Malaga tonight (7pm).
Pirates will also face Spanish La Liga side Sevilla in Sevilla on Monday before returning to Malaga to wrap up their Spanish tour by taking on Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd SC, who were previously coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandes, next Friday.
Pirates fan favourite and reigning PSL Players' Player of the Season, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, is determined to learn as much as he can from their time in Spain.
Maswanganyi, who also won the midfielder of the season award last month, suggested the trip would also improve their mentality. “I am trying to push for more to improve and learn. We are here in Spain, trying to improve ourselves, playing against the best so that we can come back to SA very strong,'' he told sportscaster Thomas Mlambo.
“This tour helps a lot, especially in terms of mentality... it gives you the confidence to play your own football and also to learn a lot more from different teams from [around] the world. You learn different styles of play also.”
It's the second time that Pirates are in Malaga for a preseason camp as they had a similar tour last year. The Bucs new signee, Thabiso Lebitso, is enjoying the tour and has been stunned that at 8pm the sun is still shining in Malaga.
“It's a great experience, I won't lie but I am confused because it's 8pm and I was expecting that it should be dark but look, the sun is still out,'' Lebitso, who joined from Chippa United in January, told teammate Sandile Mthethwa in one of the videos the club shared on social media.
“It's something new for me but as an individual and as a group we just need to adjust to the situation and to the weather. Obviously it's my first preseason with Pirates, so I'd say I am here to improve.”
Pirates will face Disciples from Madagascar in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
Screamer Tshabalala has died
Riveiro confident Spain camp will toughen Bucs
We have found the right man to bring back glory days at Chiefs – Motaung Jr
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos