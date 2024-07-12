The decisive introduction of Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins as 80th-minute subs in Wednesday's Euros victory over the Netherlands showed that, even after 101 games in charge, Gareth Southgate's claim that he is "always learning" is spot on.
Southgate was pilloried for his touchline inertia in earlier games, most notably after he waited until the 95th minute to bring on Ivan Toney as England were trailing to Slovakia in the round of 16.
However, on Wednesday he introduced Luke Shaw for Kieran Trippier at halftime, and though that, if anything, seemed to take the steam out of England's all-action first half approach, Southgate was not done.
Harry Kane, who had scored the early equaliser from the penalty spot and looked the sharpest he has been all tournament, and Phil Foden, who hit the post and had a shot cleared off the line, were hooked.
It was no surprise that Palmer was one of the replacements as he has looked dangerous every time he has come on, but few saw Watkins getting the nod ahead of Toney.
It proved a masterstroke as Palmer delivered the pass and Watkins the unerring finish that won the game and sent England into a second successive Euros final.
Positive substitutions show Southgate's Euro progress
England go into Euro final with Spain oozing confidence
Image: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
In typical fashion, Southgate refused to gloat when asked about the changes, quietly saying "sometimes they work, sometimes they don't".
However, he did reveal some of the thinking that fans and pundits do not immediately see from the outside when he said one of the reasons for opting for Watkins was his ability to press defenders.
Although the subs finished the game off, England's starting XI had built the base with a fantastic first 45 minutes after which they were desperately unlucky not to be in the lead.
Southgate said the space afforded by the Dutch enabled his team to flourish more than in earlier games against less ambitious teams, but it seemed to be a change of mindset more than tactics that had their fans roaring in approval after weeks of been lulled into bored silence.
Foden and Jude Bellingham started playing with the same positivity that made them players of the year in England and Spain, while Bukayo Saka shook off the tentative approach of earlier games to attack defenders at pace.
England face a considerable step up in Sunday's final against a Spain team who have almost cruised through via six wins, but Wednesday's England will travel to Berlin brimming with a rediscovered confidence.
Reuters
