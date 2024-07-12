Richards Bay's new signing Tlakusani Mthethwa wants to help the club avoid relegation next season and feels they have enough quality to finish in the top eight.
Mthethwa reveals he joined Richards Bay for 'a fresh start'
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Richards Bay's new signing Tlakusani Mthethwa wants to help the club avoid relegation next season and feels they have enough quality to finish in the top eight.
Mthethwa was among the club's new signings unveiled on Wednesday during a press conference, where they also announced Phakwe GAS as their main sponsor.
But joining the club that avoided relegation by a whisker when they won the PSL promotional playoffs is not a concern for the 31-year-old as he feels the club will be different in the new season.
“Looking at the structure they have implemented now, I don't see ourselves fighting for relegation,” Mthethwa explained to the media.
“We have good signings and I'm here to work and ensure the team doesn't go where it was before. Even last season, they had good players; we have to work hard to achieve our objective.”
After spending five seasons with Moroka Swallows before they sold their Premiership status to Marumo Gallants, the midfielder also revealed the events that led to his departure from the Birds.
“The move to Richards Bay, honestly speaking, was not an easy one for me, because I had a contract with Swallows, so I was supposed to take that contract to Marumo,” he said.
“Richards Bay were interested in my services and were calling me. At first, I didn't entertain it because it was not announced then that Swallows were sold.
“And at the same time, I didn't want to jump to conclusions with regard to my future until my agent [Jazzman Mahlakgane] called me and said he was talking with teams and he said this was the right move for me.
“I needed a fresh start away from Gauteng, so I decided to come here... I said, let me go and have a fresh start in a different environment.”
Mthethwa's time at Swallows ended on a sour note due to crippling financial problems last season and he is happy to have joined a team such as the Natal Rich Boyz, where he will not have to deal with unpaid salaries.
“Coming here is a good thing for me and I'm really happy to be here.
“It's a good thing that it happened, and as much as it hurts to see Swallows go, for a player when he retires and he has nothing, people talk and say, we finished all our investments.”
